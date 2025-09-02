Women admits to stealing €250 tips from Mellieħa kiosk, co-accused claims he had no involvement

Two people have been charged with stealing cash from the tip jar of Sundancer kiosk in Mellieha.

The accused are 45-year-old Bronia Spiteri and Steve Frendo, 37.

On 24 August at around 11pm, the owner of the Sundancer kiosk, reported a theft from the tips jar of her kiosk to the police.

According to the owner, a few hours prior, two individuals had entered the kiosk and spoke to the person at the counter. During the interaction, the female suspect took the tips bottle containing approximately €250, and emptied the money into her purse before returning the bottle to its original spot. The owner presented CCTV footage capturing the incident.

In the footage, the male suspect was seen interacting and conversing with the woman. After the incident, the woman approached the kiosk owner and begged her not to report the matter. She offered her €20 and told her she would return the full amount stolen at a later date.

The pair were later arrested.

The man plead not guilty to stealing and breaching a previously imposed probation order.

However, the woman admitted to the theft and to committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence and recidivism. She was warned of the punishment and, visibly emotional, she reconfirmed her admission.

In court, the woman stated that her co-accused had nothing to do with it. She also wanted to clarify that she had provided the kiosk owner with a specific date by which she would repay her.

Bail was requested for the man. The prosecution noted that he had already been found guilty of theft and was currently under a probation order. By reoffending, he had shown disregard for the court’s order, having committed the same crime again. The prosecution further noted it was evident that he had been in communication with the woman during the theft.

Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young argued that the man had simply gone to the kiosk to buy an ice cream and that it was unfortunate he happened to be with his partner, which led him to take the fall alongside her. She added that he later accompanied her to apologise to the kiosk owner, something he would not have done had he been guilty of wrongdoing. She maintained that it would be unfair to deny him bail.

The prosecution further countered that the man has no fixed address. Although he is prohibited from residing at his current registered address in Pembroke due to the previous theft conviction, he currently lives in St Paul’s Bay with the woman. The defence maintained that he will be able to continue residing at his partner’s place and will pay the rent himself.

The man was denied bail.

In submissions for punishment of Spiteri, the defence asked the court to consider an effective prison sentence in its minimum owing to her early admission. She was jailed for one year and was handed an additional two months in relation to the suspended sentence.

She was also ordered to repay the amount stolen after her sentence is served.

A protection order was issued in favour of the kiosk owner in relation to the man.

A two-year restraining order was issued in favour of the owner with regards to Spiteri.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Luigi Gulia and Inspector Warren Galea. Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young appeared for the two. Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the sitting.