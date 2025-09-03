Police appeal for information on wanted man Daryl Mark Pace

The police have issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of Daryl Mark Pace, who is currently wanted by the authorities.

In a statement on Friday, the police urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in locating Pace. Members of the public may contact the police via social media or by calling 21 224001 or 119. Information may also be provided anonymously.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 25/2025 when sharing any relevant details.

The police did not provide further information on the case.