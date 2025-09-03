Sex on doorstep of Valletta police station leads to €200 fine and conditional discharge

A man and woman were both fined €200 and handed a conditional discharge after admitting to having sex on the doorstep of the Valletta police station during the early hours of this morning.

James Robert Brannan, a 31-year-old civil servant from the United Kingdom, and Chelsea Justine Bauer, a 31-year-old American national, appeared in Court on Wednesday after being arrested during the early hours of this morning.

They were both charged with having committed an offence against decency or morals, exposing themselves in public and uttering obscene words or making obscene gestures whilst in a state of drunk intoxication.

The two pleaded guilty, confirming their admission after being afforded the opportunity to reconsider such plea.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar, in relation to the adequate punishment to be meted out, stated that the case retained an element of embarrassment, and that the pair apologised for their actions. He added that whilst the acts were prohibited, they were performed in the dark and that there was no element of exhibitionism.

They were both fined €200 and discharged on the condition that they do not commit another offence within the next year.

Inspector Jeffrey Rizzo prosecuted.

Lawyers Mark Mifsud Cutajar and Katrina Borg Ferrando assisted the defendants.