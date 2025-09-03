Man remanded in custody after allegedly breaching restraining order, threatening ex

A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to breaching a restraining order on three separate occasions, making improper use of electronic communications and threatening his ex-partner.

The man, a 48-year-old Libyan national, appeared in court on Wednesday after a report was filed by the alleged victim two days ago.

The court heard how the man, who had been ordered earlier this year to refrain from approaching the victim, had called her “trash” one time when he saw her in Paceville. On another occasion, he followed her out of court and threatened her following a sitting, before finally contacting her another time with regard to their children when he should have requested his lawyer to do so on his behalf.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, and a request for bail was made with defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb stating that his client was ready to abide by conditions imposed by the court.

The prosecution objected, citing a fear of tampering with evidence and that the man could commit another offence.

Bail was denied.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb assisted the accused.

Lawyer Stephanie Caruana appeared parte civile.