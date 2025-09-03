Man pleads not guilty to slightly injuring, insulting ex-partner

A man was granted bail after denying charges of slightly injuring the mother of his child and threatening her following a row in Gozo.

The accused, a 28-year-old who cannot be named by court order, appeared in court on Wednesday and was also charged with making improper use of electronic communications.

The court heard that the man’s partner, who is also the mother of his young daughter, had filed a report with the Domestic Violence Unit where she explained that an argument broke out whilst they were in Gozo inasmuch as she had caught him messaging another woman.

On their way home, they argued as the woman attempted to leave. It was at this juncture that the accused allegedly took the car keys and injured her slightly. Two days ago, she filed an additional report about another incident which took place on the same day.

The accused, who cooperated with authorities throughout, also told police that the woman had bitten him, presenting photos and a medical certificate to substantiate his claims.

The man pleaded not guilty and a request for bail was made. The prosecution did not object provided that a protection order be imposed and that the two live in separate residences.

Bail was granted against a €1,000 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee. The man must moreover refrain from approaching the alleged victim and must sign the bail book biweekly.

The court also ordered the man to hand over his weapons to police.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Ana Thomas appeared for the accused.