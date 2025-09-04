Man convicted in 1998 files judicial protest after fine was converted to prison term 27 years later

A man who had been ordered to pay almost €1,000,000 in 1998 after being found guilty of customs offences has filed a judicial protest after his fine was converted into a jail term almost 27 years later.

In 1983, Edward Pavia was charged alongside three individuals with committing offences against the Customs Ordinance. He had been found guilty in 1995, with the majority of the judgment being confirmed by the Court of Criminal Appeal in 1998. He had been ordered to pay a fine of Lm403,430.26, which is equivalent to €939,739.72 today.

Nine years ago, the Constitutional Court had declared that the length of those proceedings had resulted in a violation of his fundamental human rights, awarding him €5,000. In 2020, the European Court of Human Rights awarded a further €21,000 after it found that the duration of both the criminal and constitutional proceedings had resulted in a similar breach.

Through his lawyers, Pavia further stated in his protest that this fine was converted into an effective prison sentence only last year, and this notwithstanding that said conversion could have taken place much earlier. This prompted him to institute further constitutional proceedings in August 2024, with the next sitting set to be held in October.

Due to the urgency of the proceedings and what is being described by Pavia as "inexplicable" delays, an application for an interim measure was filed last May, which application however has yet to be decreed.

Pavia ultimately contended that he is now 74 and serving a sentence for an offence committed 43 years ago, leading to another breach of his rights.

The protest was signed by lawyers Jose’ Herrera and David Camilleri.