Catechist who allegedly used fake Facebook profiles to speak to minor boys granted bail

A catechist who was charged with defiling a thirteen-year-old boy last July after allegedly luring boys to send him explicit pictures was granted bail on Thursday morning.

William Mark Camilleri, a 56-year-old catechist and technician, stands charged with various offences, including the defilement of a 13-year-old boy, accessing or possessing indecent material showing a person underage, as well as the harassment of the minor. He also faces a charge of proposing to meet the minor with the intention of committing an offence.

He is pleading not guilty to all charges.

During his arraignment, the court was informed that police had received a report from the minor’s parents, who had found their son chatting with a Facebook profile under the name ‘Tanya Borg’. This fake profile had allegedly convinced the victim to send various explicit pictures and also asked him questions regarding his address and school.

The IP address accessing this fake account was traced to a place in Tarxien, where police subsequently arrested the accused.

Another fake profile, named ‘Kevin Kevinu’, was also allegedly used by the accused.

Bail was granted today against €10,000 deposit and a €20,000 personal guarantee. A curfew was imposed, and he must sign the bail book every day.

AG lawyers Cynthia Tomasuolo and Kristina Bartolo are prosecuting with the assistance of police inspectors Marshall Mallia and Wayne Buhagiar.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting the accused.

Lawyers Herman Mula and Michele Cardinali are appearing parte civile.