MDA files judicial protest against government’s affordable housing scheme

The Malta Development Association has filed a judicial protest against a government scheme to build housing units and sell them for 70% of their market value.

Earlier this year, parliament had approved of an initiative that would see public land transferred to the Foundation for Affordable Housing (FAH) to build homes for people who cannot afford market prices but do not qualify for social housing. The FAH is a joint venture that had been set up in 2022 by the government and the Archdiocese of Malta to help lower-middle income earners.

The MDA on Thursday outlined several reasons for its opposition to the scheme, stating that whilst it is being presented as a social initiative, it would really be “denying individuals and families who are most in need from access to public land, giving rise to the exploitation of public land by individual developers to the exclusion of others, creating discriminatory situations and negatively affecting the property market”. The association also expressed “serious preoccupations” about breaches of rules pertaining to state aid.

Amongst other arguments, the association stated the scheme has serious social implications insofar as it is targeted at individuals who earn three times the minimum wage.

Therefore, land which is meant to be used for those families who are in most in need would effectively be developed and sold at a reduced price to those who objectively can pay the market price for accommodation, it said.

It also contended that unlike other schemes administered by the Housing Authority, the land would essentially be passed to developers for free.

The MDA argued that whilst the chosen bidder would indeed have to incur the costs of developing the land, they would still be making a substantial profit since they would not be paying for the land, and this even if the property would be transferred at a price below market value.

Another argument put forward by the association pertains to the call for tenders.

It was claimed that the sub-two-month bidding period is not ideal when considering the complexity of the bids. The association continued that it was “very surprised and disappointed” that the call was issued during the summer months when companies would be working with reduced staff.

This, it claimed, gives rise to a legitimate suspicion that said call might have been intended beforehand for certain individuals or entities.

“Even if this was not the case and there was no bad faith, the association still deplores the fact that the period for submissions was opened for a relatively short period of time and during the summer months”, it stated.

The association, making reference to EU law on the matter, also raised arguments to the effect that the scheme could breach state aid rules.

The MDA called on the ministry and Foundation to immediately suspend the scheme and bidding process, so that it can be ensured that the aims of affordable accommodation are achieved without discrimination, lack of transparency, and potential breaches of law.

The protest was signed by lawyer Joseph Camilleri.