Two arrested after allegedly importing 8kg of cannabis grass by mail

Two men were arrested after allegedly trying to import 8kg of suspected cannabis grass by mail.

Ousman Marcelo Issahaq Quinonez, a 22-year-old Spanish event promoter residing in Marsaxlokk, and 47-year-old Curaçaoan national Analdo Andres Venghaus, who lives in Għaxaq, landed in the dock on Thursday afternoon.

They were charged with importing cannabis grass, being in possession of cannabis grass in circumstances indicating that it was not for personal use and conspiring to import drugs. Venghaus, a construction worker, was also charged with aggravated possession of ecstasy.

Both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The court was told by police inspector Francesco Mizzi that police had been informed by customs officials about a suspicious parcel at FedEx in Luqa. The parcel was found to contain eight vacuum-sealed bags containing suspected cannabis grass and weighing 8kg.

Police were then authorised by the duty magistrate to carry out a controlled delivery procedure.

They called the number provided, with Quinonez then coming for the parcel. He was subsequently arrested. Another controlled delivery of the parcel led to Venghaus’ arrest.

A request for bail was made. A decree vis-à-vis the request will be delivered by the court from chambers.

A freezing order was also imposed.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Daniel Tabone and police inspector Francesco Mizzi.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Franco Debono and Jacob Magri appeared for Venghaus.

Legal aid lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar appeared for Quinonez.