Man pleads not guilty to hitting relative in face with iron bar

A man was granted bail after allegedly hitting the husband of his sister-in-law in the face with an iron bar during an argument.

The man, a 38-year-old from Marsaskala, appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with grievous bodily harm, causing the alleged victim to fear that violence would be used against him, as well as insulting and threatening him.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, with a request for bail also being made.

The alleged victim informed the court that he intended to forgive the defendant, and agreed that he should be granted bail.

Bail was thus granted against a €200 deposit and €5,000 personal guarantee.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the alleged victim.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Martina Muscat and inspector Colin Sheldon.

The accused was assisted by lawyer Edward Gatt, with the alleged victim being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb.