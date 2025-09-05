Police arrest man at Mgarr Harbour after hold-up in Xaghra

Police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out a hold-up in a shop at Xaghra, Gozo.

Police said that at around 8pm on Thursday, the man entered the shop armed with a firearm. The suspect demanded that the cashier give them the money and took off with the cash.

The suspect fled in a car, where the police suspect an accomplice was waiting. Further police investigations revealed that the car had been stolen a few moments before from Xewkija.

The police said it received information that one of the perpetrators was possibly in Mgarr waiting to embark on a vessel to Malta.

Officers went on-site and arrested him.

No one was hurt in this incident, and a search is ongoing for the second person who is believed to have been involved.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry.