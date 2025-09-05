Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries in Gzira traffic collision

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured on Thursday evening following a traffic collision in Triq ix-Xatt, il-Gżira

The police were alerted to the incident at around 6:15pm and promptly dispatched officers to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash involved a moped Surron Light Bee ridden by a 24-year-old man and a Honda NSC110 motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old man.

A medical team was called to assist, and the injured motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries, whilst the other had light injuries.

Police investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.