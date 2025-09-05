Man breached protection order in favour of ex-wife and granddaughter, court hears

An elderly man was remanded in custody after allegedly breaching a protection order issued in favour of his former wife and his granddaughter.

In court, it emerged that there is another pending case in which a protection order was issued.

Although the accused and his ex-wife have been separated for a number of years, they still live together. Inspector Sherona Buhagiar explained that officers went to the wife’s house following a report about an argument where the man allegedly made a number of threatening remarks towards her and their granddaughter.

It was also confirmed that the man cooperated with authorities.

The validity of the arrest was not contested.

Lawyer Yanica Bugeja indicated that she would not be requesting bail due to the man’s lack of alternative residence. However, upon the accused’s insistence, the court heard submissions regarding bail.

Citing the lack of alternative residence and a fear that the man would commit another offence, the court denied bail.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Yanica Bugeja assisted the accused.

Lawyer Alexandra Mamo appeared parte civile.