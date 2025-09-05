Man remanded in custody after biting another man’s finger during argument

A man was remanded in custody after biting another man’s finger during an argument in Bormla.

Ivan Agius, a 52-year-old gardener, appeared in court on Friday and was charged with grievously injuring the alleged victim, insulting him, breaching public peace and recidivism.

He was also accused of breaching a conditional discharge.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher told the court that yesterday, the accused and alleged victim were involved in a physical altercation. It emerged that the accused bit the victim’s finger, with the latter now in hospital and requiring surgery.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and a request for bail was made.

The prosecution objected, citing the severity of the case and the fact that the victim was yet to testify. AG lawyer Godwin Cini added that Agius’ untrustworthiness was evidenced by the recidivism and breach of conditional discharge accusations.

Defence lawyer Marcus Ciantar rebutted that his client was ready to abide by any conditions imposed by the court and that the chances of contact between Agius and the alleged victim were unrealistic due to the latter’s hospitalisation.

Bail was denied and Agius was remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Godwin Cini and inspector Gabrial Kitcher prosecuted.

Lawyer Marcus Ciantar assisted the accused.

Lawyer Ana Thomas appeared for the victim.