Man hospitalised after falling from a hatch on vessel
Man suffers serious injuries in accident at Xatt il-Mollijiet, Marsa
A 41-year-old Indonesian man was hospitalised on Saturday morning after falling from a heigh on a vessel.
The police said the accident happened at around 10:15am at Xatt il-Mollijiet, Marsa.
Preliminary investigations showed the man fell from a hatch on the vessel.
The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.