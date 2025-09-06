menu

Man hospitalised after falling from a hatch on vessel

Man suffers serious injuries in accident at Xatt il-Mollijiet, Marsa

karl_azzopardi
6 September 2025, 2:12pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 41-year-old Indonesian man was hospitalised on Saturday morning after falling from a heigh on a vessel.

The police said the accident happened at around 10:15am at Xatt il-Mollijiet, Marsa.

Preliminary investigations showed the man fell from a hatch on the vessel.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.