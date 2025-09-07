Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Luqa traffic accident

The police have announced that a 62-year-old motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a traffic accident in Ħal Luqa on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the police said that at around 1:30pm, the district police were informed of a traffic accident in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira, Luqa.

Preliminary investigations showed that the accident involved a Citroen DS3 driven by a 35-year-old man and a Hyosung XRX motorcycle driven by a 62-year-old man.

A medical team was called to the scene, and an ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was later certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.