Drunk cab driver who crashed into hair salon handed a suspended sentence and fined €2,000

The cab driver who crashed into a Santa Venera hair salon was handed a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, after he admitted to the charges brought against him on Tuesday morning.

42-year-old Somali national Abdi Salaan Mahamad Abditon Ali was on 10 August charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and damaging third party property after crashing into a hair salon in Santa Venera. Ali previously denied the charges but decided to enter a guilty plea after a change of heart.

An Elmo Insurance representative testified that the claim for damages sustained by the shop had been duly processed and approved. Elmo, as the shop’s insurer, confirmed that the full amount of the assessed loss had been authorised and would be reimbursed in full to the victim.

The court had also previously heard that the cab driver caused €10,020 in damages. The representative further presented a document showing a very marginal adjustment to the assessed damages.

The court heard that repairs are currently underway and once the fiscal receipts are submitted, settlement will follow.

In the previous sitting, a representative from MAPFRE Insurance clarified that since Ali was over the alcohol limit, neither he nor the policyholder would be covered for the crash. In this case, the insurance company still had an obligation towards the shop owner.

Mapfre would proceed once it received the necessary details and confirmation from Elmo, a process which was confirmed to have been completed in court on Tuesday. The company will later seek recovery of the funds directly from the accused.

Ali pleads guilty

The accused entered a guilty plea and stated that he does not wish to testify. In submissions for punishment, the prosecution stressed that the accused had been entrusted with the safety of civilians while on duty and that his actions placed others at risk while also causing extensive damage to the victim’s salon.

Lawyer Zack Esmail suggested that the case did not merit an effective prison sentence, pointing out that the damages were going to be covered by insurance and that the victim’s interests were safeguarded.

Defence lawyer Francesca Zarb acknowledged the emotional toll on the injured party, but stressed that the accused had cooperated fully with police. Zarb described the case as a “pitiful” incident, explaining that the accused, who has been living in Malta for several years with his wife and children, deeply regretted his actions.

She urged the court to consider an alternative punishment rather than an effective imprisonment term, particularly since the civil aspect of the case has been settled and the court will have a piece of mind that the parte civile will be fully reimbursed. Zarb further submitted that the law itself expressly allows for the possibility of imposing an alternative punishment.

After a short pause, Magistrate Victor Axiak found Ali guilty by his own admission and handed him a six-month effective prison term, suspended for two years. Ali was fined €2,000 and had his licence suspended for nine months.

The magistrate said: “It was by sheer luck and grace of god that there was no fatalities”.

Inspectors Nathan Bugeja and Rachel Aquilina prosecuted, while lawyer Francesca Zarb represented the accused.

Lawyers Zack Esmail and Kayleigh Borg appeared for the victim.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Victor Axiak