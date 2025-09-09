Firefighters contain Naxxar blaze after buses go up in flames

A wildfire in Naxxar turned into an industrial blaze last night, setting three buses on fire before being brought under control.

“We thank the Malta Police Force and the Mater Dei Hospital Emergency Department for their help in this operation,” Civil Protection Malta said.

Firefighters from Civil Protection Malta Fire Stations two, three, and 11 rushed to the scene as the flames spread quickly. The fire was contained before it could cause further damage.

No injuries were reported in the incident.