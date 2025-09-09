Man tried to board flight to France with a €50 fake passport

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to using a false passport and making false declarations to the immigration office.

Mahmood Abduqadr was intercepted at the airport while trying to leave Malta to France using a forged document.

During interrogation, the man admitted to purchasing the document from Greece for €50.

His lawyers did not contest the validity of his arrest and he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Before deciding on the sentence, the court heard arguments from the prosecution and defence.

Prosecuting inspector Lara Butters argued that the man is accused of very serious crimes, and that people buying fake documents and attempting to travel with them is to be considered a great abuse.

Meanwhile, lawyer Victor Bugeja told the court to consider the man’s early admission.

The court sentenced him to a six-month effective prison term.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia presided over the case.

Inspector Lara Butters prosecuted. Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid to the accused.