George Degiorgio seeks pardon, offers details on Jonathan Pace 2014 murder

Convicted hitman George Degiorgio is ready to tell all about the 2014 murder of Tyson Butcher’s Jonathan Pace in exchange for a presidential pardon and reduced sentence for his role in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

In a sworn application filed on 3 September, Degiorgio’s lawyers asked that he be granted immunity for any offence committed before December 2017. In exchange, he said he is ready to testify about a web of criminal activity, including murders and bomb threats.

He specifically mentioned that he is ready to provide details on the 2014 murder of Jonathan Pace, the owner of Tyson Butcher.

Degiorgio is also asking that his 40-year sentence in the Caruana Galizia murder case be reduced to just 15 years. Degiorgio had pleaded guilty to his role in the assassination.

Pace, who at the time of his death was accused of the attempted murder of Vince Muscat 'il-Koħħu’, was shot while standing in a residence's balcony. The murder remained unsolved but in 2021, the investigation into his death was reopened after cooperation from Vince Muscat revealed new information.

In June of this year, Degorgio was also found guilty of his involvement in the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop and sentenced to life in prison. Following his conviction, Degiorgio submitted an urgent request to give sworn testimony in the ongoing magisterial inquiry into the 2017 car bomb killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In his application, he informed Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud that he wished to reveal all information he had regarding the bomb that caused her death. He emphasised that his cooperation was not motivated by any desire for a reduced sentence or other benefits.

The request was filed by lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri.

International Press Institute urges rejection of Degiorgio sentence reduction

The International Press Institute has urged Maltese authorities to reject any request for a reduced sentence for George Degiorgio.

🇲🇹#Malta: IPI calls for the request for a reduced sentence for George Degiorgio, who jointly planted the car bomb that killed journalist #DaphneCaruanaGalizia, to be firmly rejected. His 40-year sentence is already less than the life sentence he deserves.https://t.co/wnFOoKNSKs — IPI - The Global Network for Independent Media (@globalfreemedia) September 9, 2025

In a recent statement, IPI stressed that Degiorgio, who played a role in the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has already received a sentence, 40 years, that is “less than the life sentence he deserves.”