Man threatened to kill partner with screwdriver if they did not have sex, court hears

A 32-year-old man from Mosta was remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges against his partner.

The accused man was charged with causing his partner to fear that violence would be used against her. He was further accused of assaulting and threatening her and for making insults through the use of electronic devices.

The incident ensued following an argument between the couple while at the Naxxar feast. Tensions began after the woman went to the Naxxar Labour Band Cub without the accused, which sparked an argument.

Once the couple returned home, the man allegedly demanded sexual relations. When the woman refused, he became enraged, threatening to kill her and “open her up” while brandishing a screwdriver.

Inspector Christian Cauchi further told the court that the man repeatedly insulted her, calling her a “clown” and threatened her various times.

A bail request was made. Inspector Christian Cauchi opposed it due to the risk of contamination of evidence.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud stated that the case involves only one victim and that she will testify on the same facts already documented by the inspector. He argued that the victim resides in a separate residence than the man, located far away from him.

“The court should simply order the defendant not to approach that area”, the defence contended.

Mifsud further argued that the incident in question related to a specific event and that there were no previous reported incidents unlike other cases. The lawyer added that the accused man would risk losing his job and that maintenance obligations would accumulate, resulting in financial hardship.

The court denied the man bail given that the proceedings are still at an early stage and in view of the seriousness of the charges. A probation officer was appointed to place the man under supervision and a protection order was issued.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted the case.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the man. Magistrate Marseann Farrugia presided over the sitting.