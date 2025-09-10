db Hotel fight: Victim did not die due to injuries sustained during fight, court hears

A court-appointed medical expert told a court that Roderick Sciortino, who passed away following a poolside brawl at the dB Seabank Hotel, did not sustain any injuries that caused his death, but died after a ruptured brain aneurysm unrelated to the brawl.

On Wednesday, proceedings against British national Liam Joseph Stacey, who is charged with grievously injuring Roderick Sciortino, continued. The alleged victim died in hospital on July 31, five days after the large fight in Mellieħa where he was allegedly punched by the accused.

Mario Scerri, a court-appointed expert, recalled that he had examined Sciortino at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive care unit. A medical certificate cited that he was suffering from serious injuries, namely a fractured nasal bone and a brain haemorrhage. However, Scerri explained that there were no external injuries that could explain said haemorrhage.

He added that the only visible mark was a bruise on the back of Sciortino’s head, likely caused by his fall after receiving the blow from Stacey. The bruise, however, was unrelated to the haemorrhage.

Scerri told the court that the bleed was purely pathological, stating that “there was a wrong incident at the wrong moment”.

It also emerged that Sciortino’s alcohol levels were elevated and that his blood pressure was recorded at 200, which in itself could rupture an artery. Alcohol increases bleeding, Scerri noted.

The court also heard that around one month prior to the incident, Sciortino had fainted at a construction site. He had also previously complained that he was suffering from frontal headaches, which is consistent with a leaking aneurysm.

With regard to the nasal fracture, it emerged that hospital records showed this same injury in 2018, 2024 and again in 2025. It was confirmed that this same fracture had never fully healed.

