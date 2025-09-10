menu

Man remanded in custody after allegedly injuring brother during argument over inheritance

50-year-old charged with slight bodily harm and causing brother to fear that violence after argument over inheritance

10 September 2025, 11:47am
by Thomas Cilia
Court building in Valletta (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

A man was remanded in custody after allegedly causing his brother slight injuries during an argument about an inheritance.

The accused, a 50-year-old man who is unemployed, appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with slight bodily harm and causing his brother to fear that violence would be used against him.

The validity of the arrest was contested, with legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja questioning why his client was arrested over slight injuries. He added that the “arrest and legal aid system are being abused”.

Inspector Christian Cauchi explained the circumstances surrounding the arrest. He noted that a report had been filed at the Domestic Violence Unit, adding that the accused allegedly pushed his brother and pushed his finger in his eye.

The validity of the arrest was confirmed by the court.

The man pleaded not guilty and a request for bail was made. The prosecution objected, citing a fear of tampering with evidence and a fear that the accused would commit another offence.

Bail was denied. A protection order and treatment order were also imposed.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja appeared for the accused.

