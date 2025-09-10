Woman handed suspended sentence after pleading guilty to misappropriation

A woman has been handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to misappropriating €15,000.



Wiktoria Klaudia Basa, a 23-year-old Polish national, appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with misappropriating funds of her former employer.



The woman, who has been living in Malta for the past four years, admitted to the charge.



Submissions regarding sentencing were heard by the court, with the prosecution noting that the injured party simply wished to be reimbursed, with effective incarceration not being the goal. Defence lawyers appearing for Basa argued that a suspended sentence would be appropriate. Reference was also made to her clean criminal record.



Basa was handed a two-year prison term, suspended for four years. A four-year treatment order was also imposed.



The defendant was also ordered to return the €15,000 within two months. It is understood that her parents will assist in the reimbursement.



Inspector Sarah Magri prosecuted.



Lawyers Jose’ Herrera and Naomi Spiteri assisted the accused.