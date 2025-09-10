Man jailed for 11 years after pleading guilty to raping ex-girlfriend in front of third party

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing

A man was handed an eleven-year prison term after pleading guilty to raping his ex-girlfriend.

Ogaga Epete had been arrested in 2022 after forcing the victim to have sex with him in front of another man. He was charged with rape, committing a non-consensual sexual act, slight bodily harm and illegal arrest.

In July, the prosecution and accused filed a joint application, stating that an agreement had been reached on an eleven-year prison term in the event that Epete admitted to the charges.

The defendant subsequently pleaded guilty five days later on 30 July.

The court, as regards the punishment to be meted out, held that it considered the clean conviction sheet of the accused, the serious nature of the counts listed in the Bill of Indictment, as well as his guilty plea, which, though registered at an advanced stage of criminal proceedings, avoided the need for a trial by jury.

The application was upheld and Epete was sentenced to an eleven-year prison term.

He was also fined €1,000, with a restraining order issued in favour of the victim.

A treatment order was imposed, and Epete was also ordered to pay Court expenses.

Mr Justice Neville Camilleri presided over the court.

AG lawyer Nicholas De Gaetano prosecuted.

If you or someone you know needs support, click here to reach out to professional help services available in Malta. (hyperlink: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/help)