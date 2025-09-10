Woman remanded in custody after allegedly hitting partner with shaker

A 34-year-old woman from Colombia was remanded in custody after being charged with grievously injuring her partner, causing him to fear that violence would be used against him, insulting and threatening him, as well as breaching public order.

The woman appeared in court on Wednesday where she was also charged with voluntarily causing damage to two vehicles belonging to the victim.

Inspector Christian Cauchi told the court that yesterday, the alleged victim filed a report at the Zejtun police.

He informed officers that he and his partner were arguing whilst on the way home from a supermarket, when the accused started hitting him with a shaker. The argument continued at their residence, where the woman allegedly threw a figurine at the victim, leaving him with grievous facial injuries.

He added that other individuals had informed the police station that they had seen the accused damage two vehicles belonging to the alleged victim.

The validity of the arrest was not contested.

Assisted by an interpreter, she pleded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested. A protection order was issued.

AG lawyers Jennifer Polidano and Miguel Taliana prosecuted alongside Inspector Christian Cauchi.

Legal aid lawyer Yanica Bugeja assisted the accused.