Court rejects appeal to revoke bail of catechist charged with defiling minors

A court has denied an attorney general appeal requesting the revocation of bail granted to William Mark Camilleri, a catechist who was charged in July after allegedly luring boys to send him explicit pictures.

Last Thursday, Camilleri, a 56-year-old who also works as a technician, was granted bail.

He currently stands charged with various offences, including the defilement of minors, accessing or possessing indecent material showing a person underage, as well as the harassment of a minor.

He denies all charges.

After bail had been granted, the AG filed an application requesting the revocation thereof, citing, amongst other arguments, the gravity of the charges, the need to protect society, and a fear of tampering with evidence. It was also stated that there is a substantial number of victims who have not yet been identified, and that a genuine fear exists that the accused may try to approach them.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, appearing for Camilleri, rebutted that the accused has shown his trustworthiness since he was granted bail. Moreover, it was contended that the two victims reflected in the charges have testified and have been granted a protection order in their favour.

The court, presided over by Judge Neville Camilleri, denied the appeal.

Camilleri’s bail thus remains intact, although the personal guarantee was increased to €30,000.

The appeal was filed by AG lawyers Cynthia Tomasuolo and Kristina Bartolo.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for the accused.