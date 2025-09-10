Man handed nine-and-a-half-year prison term after admitting to raping and prostituting homeless girl

A man was handed a nine-and-a-half-year prison term after pleading guilty to raping and trafficking a 14-year-old homeless girl.

Ismael Alirou, an Italian national, had been charged with raping the child, defiling her, selling her into prostitution and knowingly living off the earnings of prostitution.

On July 30, the prosecution and defence filed a joint application requesting a sentence of nine years and six months in prison in the event that Alirou pleads guilty to the charges.

Alirou subsequently pled guilty to all the charges through his interpreter.

The court, as regards the punishment to be meted out, held that it considered the clean criminal record of the accused, the gravity of the charges as well as Alirou’s admission, which, though registered at an advanced stage of criminal proceedings, avoided the need for a trial by jury.

The application was upheld and Alirou was sentenced to a nine-and-a-half-year prison term.

A three-year restraining order was issued in favour of the victim, with Alirou also being ordered to pay €1,908.96 in court expenses