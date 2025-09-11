Appeals’ court overturns judgment which had declared man guilty of stealing from a hotel

A man initially found guilty of stealing from a hotel in 2017 had his appeal upheld after a Court of Criminal Appeal declared that the proof put forward before the Court of First Instance did not lead to the conviction necessary for a finding of guilt.

In 2017, Jeffrey Cassar had been charged with attempting to steal from a commercial establishment in San Pawl il-Baħar and with theft from a Qawra Hotel, the latter being aggravated by time and means.

Although he was not found guilty of the attempted theft, a court had handed Cassar a 14-month prison term in relation to the hotel burglary. The defendant subsequently appealed, claiming, amongst other arguments, that the prosecution’s case was built on the statements of a tourist who was not brought to testify in proceedings. It was moreover argued that the prosecution had failed to effectively prove that a theft had occurred.

The court noted the lack of testimony provided by the tourist, adding that there was no reason why he could not have been brought to testify, inasmuch as the hotel undoubtedly had his details. It was also noted, however, that the tourist had not identified the appellant.

With regard to CCTV footage, the court said that whilst this showed the defendant enter the hotel’s games room, no breaking in appeared. Moreover, the court expressed doubt vis-à-vis the short period of time Cassar spent in the games room, and how he could have broken into the games machine in such time.

It was held that the proof presented before the Court was insufficient for a finding of guilt, and the appeal was upheld.

Cassar was thus found not guilty of the 2017 theft.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.