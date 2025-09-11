menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Msida traffic accident

A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries after crashing in Msida at around 7:30am

nicole_meilak
11 September 2025, 1:16pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 33-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday morning after losing control of his motorcycle in Triq Dun Karm, Msida.

Police said the accident occurred at around 7:30am, when the man, riding a Wottan Storm motorbike, lost control and fell.

A medical team assisted the rider on site before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

