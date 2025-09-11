Man admits to stealing items from various supermarkets

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing several items from various supermarkets belonging to the same company.

Clayton Cachia, a 40-year-old man residing in Paola, appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with having stolen around €300 worth of items from several supermarkets between 1 and 10 September. He was furthermore charged with recidivism.

Cachia was arrested yesterday after police officers were informed of a citizen’s arrest. The validity of the arrest was not contested and the man pleaded guilty to the charges, confirming his admission after being given time by the court to reconsider his plea.

Submissions regarding the appropriate punishment to be meted out were heard by the court. It emerged that the man has a drug problem, with the parties agreeing on an effective incarceration period during which he may receive treatment.

Legal aid lawyer Axl Camilleri stated that his client was willing to overcome this problem and noted that whilst his criminal record is not clean, the last offence he committed was in 2012.

The case was adjourned to 25 September.

AG lawyer Luigi Gulia and inspector James Turner prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Axl Camilleri assisted the accused.