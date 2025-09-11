db Hotel fight: Relatives of man who passed away plead guilty to reviling magistrate, police officers

Two relatives of a man who passed away last month appeared in court after behaving in an unruly manner during a sitting which took place yesterday.

Horace and Nick Sciortino pled guilty to various charges after tensions flared during yesterday’s sitting relative to a large-scale brawl at the dB Seabank Hotel.

During that sitting, it emerged that their relative, Roderick Sciortino, had passed away due to a brain haemorrhage which could not be explained by any external injuries. Court-appointed expert Mario Scerri had confirmed that the bleed was pathological and not caused by trauma.

In Thursday’s sitting, the two men were charged with reviling Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, reviling or threatening two police officers, disobeying lawful orders and disturbing public order.

Nick Sciortino was also charged with recidivism.

The pair pled guilty, with the prosecution noting that they had apologised for their actions even whilst providing a statement.

The court heard submissions regarding the appropriate punishment to be meted out. The prosecution requested that a maximum suspended sentence and fine be handed, with defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia noting that his clients apologised for their actions. Stating that the case does not merit effective incarceration, he added that the men had learnt their lesson.

The court will give judgment on 25 September.

Bail was requested and granted.

Inspectors Gabriel Micallef and Jeffrey Rizzo prosecuted.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia and legal procurator Paul Camilleri assisted the accused.