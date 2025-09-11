Homeless crackdown: 15 people brought to court for vagrancy, begging

A crackdown on homeless people has seen another 15 people charged with vagrancy and begging after police checks in Marsa, St Julian's, Sliema and Gżira.

In total, 28 people were arrested on Thursday. Whilst 13 of these people were found to be residing in Malta illegally, another 15 were investigated in relation to begging and vagrancy.

On Thursday, the latter fifteen individuals appeared in court and were charged with leading an idle and vagrant life, failing to show that they have habitually endeavoured to engage in an occupation whilst having no means of subsistence, and begging.

Some individuals were also charged with recidivism.

All appeared before Magistrate Monica Vella, with many pleading not guilty to the charges.

Those who registered a guilty plea will be sentenced on 25 September.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the Court.

Inspectors Gabria Gatt and Matthew Attard prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyers Yanica Bugeja and Axl Camilleri assisted the defendants.