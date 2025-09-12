Man in serious condition after falling from a height in St Julian’s

A 40-year-old American man was seriously injured in the early hours of Friday after falling from a height in St Julian’s.

The police said the accident happened at around 1am in Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier, St Julian’s. Preliminary investigations showed the man fell a height of around one storey from an establishment.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries. Duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea has launched an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.