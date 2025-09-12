menu

Man in serious condition after falling from a height in St Julian’s

Man falls one storey at 1am on Friday morning

karl_azzopardi
12 September 2025, 8:42am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 40-year-old American man was seriously injured in the early hours of Friday after falling from a height in St Julian’s.

The police said the accident happened at around 1am in Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier, St Julian’s. Preliminary investigations showed the man fell a height of around one storey from an establishment.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries. Duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea has launched an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.