Court dismisses police attempt to reintroduce US evidence against Daniel Meli

The court has rejected a police request to readmit evidence provided by US authorities against Daniel Joe Meli.

The 28-year-old from Żabbar currently stands accused of selling illegal computer malware on the dark web between the years of 2012 and 2022.

Meli is wanted in the United States for allegedly selling and training criminals in the use of Warzone, a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) software, a type of malware that bypasses security systems and remotely accesses computers and servers without the victims’ knowledge.

He initially agreed to be extradited but he later withdrew his consent and challenged the request, making use of a recent amendment in Maltese law.

In May, the court rejected the US extradition request, saying prosecutors had not presented sufficient admissible proof against the accused. The court had also struck off some of the prosecution’s documents because they were not submitted under oath..

This decision was later confirmed on appeal.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo later took over the case and decided not to restart the proceedings or recall witnesses but instead opted to deliver judgment after hearing legal submissions. The police commissioner then filed a request to have fresh documents provided by the US admitted, as well as the previously expunged ones.

The magistrate dismissed both requests, saying that the proper procedures need to be followed and unnecessary delays must be avoided, noting that the case had begun in February 2024. She also pointed out that she had no authority to reverse earlier rulings and that the same US documents had already been rejected by the Court of Appeal.

Lawyers Daphne Baldacchino, Sean Xerri De Caro and Maria Zerafa Le-Gros appeared for the Attorney General. Meli was defended by lawyers Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi and Lennox Vella.