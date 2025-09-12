Man jailed after he was caught driving cab without licence, insurance and permit

A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to driving without a valid licence and insurance cover, as well as to having made use of a false driving licence and a counterfeit residence permit.

He also admitted to having acted as a driver of a taxi without a valid driver’s permit.

The court informed the Indian national Ajay Sirikanti that his charges carry a maximum of two years imprisonment and a fine of €3,000.

Police inspector Karl Roberts noted that the defendant had fully cooperated with authorities, admitted his wrongdoing at an early stage, and has a clean conviction record.

The court heard that Principal Immigration Officers had planned to deport the man, so police deemed a suspended sentence in its maximum to be sufficient punishment, which would facilitate the man’s immediate return to his country. In the meantime, he would remain in detention until flight arrangements are finalised.

Duty Magistrate Charmaine Galea stressed that driving without a licence and insurance is a very serious crime and made it clear that she did not agree with submissions seeking leniency.

She indicated that the court had no intention to award a suspended sentence and emphasised that pleading guilty would result in a period of incarceration.

In court, the prosecution sought to highlight a broader issue in Malta, which he believed was exemplified by this case. He stated that many third-country nationals are being denied renewal of their residence permits. Although they have a right to appeal, the process is very lengthy, leaving many unable to work and sustain themselves.

The magistrate replied that there are alternative avenues of employment aside from illegal driving.

The defendant allegedly obtained the falsified documents, the driving licence and residence permit, from India, although authorities have not verified this claim.

The man confirmed his guilty plea and was jailed for six months and fined €500. He was disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months and the court ordered the forfeiture of the false documents.

Police inspectors Karl Roberts and James Turner prosecuted the case. Legal aid lawyer Sarah Vassallo Ciliberti represented the defendant. Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the sitting.