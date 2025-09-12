Man avoids prison after argument leads to brawl

Thomas-Chahram Djafari-Rouhani, a 53-year-old resident of Sliema from France was on Friday accused of causing slight injuries to another man through the use of a pointed instrument.

The man works in finance and runs his own company.

On 14 August, the Marsaskala police responded to an incident involving the accused and another man. Upon arriving on scene, officers found the victim, wounded, holding a blood-stained cloth. He was referred to Mater Dei and certified to be slightly injured. The pair were acquaintances.

Investigations revealed that an argument had ensued between them.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

The man’s lawyer asked to court to consider his clean criminal record, that he voluntarily came forward for questioning and that he has a fixed life here in Malta. She also noted that the accused had expressed willingness to assist the victim with medical expenses if needed. Thus, the court was requested to award punishment in its minimum.

After a short pause, the court sentenced him to a two-month sentence, suspended for four. A three-year restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim. He was warned of the consequences.

It also emerged that he and his partner have a history of drug problems. Thus, the court also placed the accused under a supervision order for a period of three years.

Inspector Karen Cassar prosecuted. Defence lawyer Roberta Bonello appeared for the man. Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the court.