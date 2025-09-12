Motorcyclist handed suspended prison term for driving without licence

Nenad Todorovski on Friday was charged with driving a Zipp motorcycle in a dangerous and reckless manner, driving under the influence of alcohol, and operating the vehicle without a valid licence or insurance in St Paul’s Bay and surrounding areas.

Although Todorovski possessed a foreign driving licence, it was not valid in Malta, as all foreign licences must be exchanged for a local one after one year. By failing to do so, he was also not covered by insurance.

The accused pleaded guilty, and the court took into account his early admission of guilt.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech sentenced Todorovski to a two-year prison term, suspended for 42 months.

He was also fined €5,000 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for four years.

The court also ordered that a copy of the judgement be sent to the Principal Immigration Officer, who may take any action deemed appropriate under Malta’s Immigration Act.

Superintendent Nicholas Vella prosecuted the case.