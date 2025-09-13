Man arrested after allegedly importing 10kg of cannabis in suitcase

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly importing 10kg of cannabis.

Police said that the suspect, who is from Gambia, was arrested on Thursday. The suspect left the airport without collecting his luggage after arriving in Malta on 30 August from Lisbon.

The luggage in question contained 10kg of cannabis grass with a street value of around €100,000.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud launched an inquiry while police worked out the identity of the suspect until he was found and arrested in Żabbar.

He is being held at Police HQ and is expected to be arraigned shortly.