Defunct Marina Palace Home ordered to pay carers their unpaid wages

A court has ordered a defunct elderly care home to pay two of its carers their due salaries after the home unjustly denied them much of their salaries.

The carers, who are members of the General Workers’ Union (GWU), are foreign nationals who were employed with Msida’s Marina Palace Home. The home was ordered to be closed down in 2022 it was operating without a valid licence and housed residents in rooms which were in horrid states.

In a statement, the GWU said that for months, the carers were not receiving their full salaries and were instead given a fraction of what they were owed.

“Despite repeatedly receiving empty promises from management that their full wages would be paid, the situation did not improve.” The union said that things changed when the employees approached the GWU.

The union said that the legal process was long and complex, but the court’s judgment brought justice to the workers.

The GWU stressed that the case shows the strength workers have when they join a union, adding that the judgment should serve as a message against the exploitation and injustice faced by foreign workers in the private sector of elderly care.

“The GWU encourages anyone who feels they have been abused to come forward and seek help without hesitation.”

The GWU’s Government, Public Entities, and Health Section was aided by lawyer Anthea Whitney Turner.