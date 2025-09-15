Cat killer: Accused says violent outburst while stroking and feeding cats led to killing

Japanese national Okamura Satoshi, 31, who resides in Sliema, has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal cruelty after a series of cats were found to have been mutilated in different parts of the town.

But on Monday, the accused cited abuse by his father as one of the reasons behind the killings.

Satoshi was arrested on 1 August following several days of police surveillance, during which he was identified via descriptions and CCTV footage.

At the time of his arrest, officers found latex gloves similar to those allegedly used in the attacks, cat food and treats, and clothing matching that seen in video footage of him slamming a cat to the ground. He has also admitted to slightly injuring two police officers while resisting arrest.

Before the start of the sitting, the defence explained that their client wished to proceed with the guilty plea he had already confirmed on 2 August, but requested a translator to provide additional support during proceedings. The court upheld the request.

Probation officer Matthew Fleri Soler testified, presenting a pre-sentencing report which confirmed the man admitted to offences under the Animal Welfare Act and resisting arrest. He has a clean Maltese criminal record, has no pending cases, and has never served a prison term.

The accused, who has been under arrest since 2 August, told probation officers his violent outburst came after the cats scratched and bit him while he was feeding them, insisting he had never intended to kill. The arresting officer had noted only slight injuries.

The report also referred to his difficult upbringing, marked by intense verbal abuse from his father and high academic pressure, factors which the accused claimed to have contributed to violent outbursts. His mental health was flagged as a concern, though no addictions were identified, and a urine test showed no presence of substances.

The man, who works as a live-streaming studio operator with a gaming company and holds a tertiary education, gave conflicting accounts across four interviews. In his first statements, he described his upbringing as good, making no reference to abuse or mental health issues. Later, however, he spoke of family abuse and having been monitored by a mental health professional, claims later confirmed by relatives.

The defence highlighted the importance of ensuring that therapeutic intervention should be it the court imposes a custodial sentence. “Should he be sentenced, these shall be transformed into therapeutic interventions,” the defence quoted the report handed to the court.

Inspector Eliot Magri, prosecuting, testified that checks with Europol confirmed the accused has no criminal record in Japan or the UK.

It was also noted that around 10 angry members of the cat community attended the sitting.

Defence lawyers Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri represented the accused, with Inspector Eliot Magri prosecuting. Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided over the case,

The case will continue on 30 September.