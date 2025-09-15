No bail for man accused of iPhone theft in Paceville club

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges of stealing an iPhone from another person in Paceville last month.

Eidle Abdifatah, a Somali national residing in Birżebbuġa, appeared before the court, accused of aggravated theft and charged as a recidivist.

The incident dates back to 20 July, when a man reported his phone missing inside a nightclub in Paceville. CCTV footage later helped police identify the suspect, with the alleged victim also confirming Abdifatah as the person who had taken the device.

The defence requested bail on the grounds that the charge was not of a particularly serious nature.

The prosecution disagreed, stressing that all offences punishable with effective prison sentences must be treated as serious and noting the risk of interference with evidence.

The court sided with the prosecution, ruling that releasing the accused at this stage could compromise the investigation.

Bail was denied, and Abdifatah was ordered to remain in custody pending the continuation of proceedings.

The case is being prosecuted by AG lawyer Clive Aquilina, assisted by Inspectors Kelsey Bugeja and Christian Xuereb, with legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia representing the accused. Magistrate Antione Agius Bonnici presided over the case.