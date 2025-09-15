Court halts domestic violence case after alleged victim withdraws charges

A domestic violence case came to an abrupt end on Monday after the alleged victim insisted she did not wish to pursue charges against her ex-partner, who stood accused of grievously injuring her.

The 56-year-old man, whose name cannot be published by court order, had been charged with assaulting, threatening, and injuring the woman during an incident on 27 August. He denied the charges.

The prosecution told the court that police had been alerted after the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by police. The alleged assault had occurred shortly after the funeral of the accused’s mother, which the pair attended together.

Back at home, an argument escalated after the woman allegedly told the man, “Today you'll go and sleep with your mum.” Realising she had made a mistake, she attempted to apologise, but the man allegedly became violent. He is said to have struck her in the face before leaving the residence, telling her to “go back to her country.” Medical professionals later certified her injuries as grievous.

The prosecution testified that the woman later contacted the police to say she did not want to pursue the case, though he explained this could only be done once the man was formally arraigned. On Monday, in open court, she confirmed her wish to drop the charges, describing her partner as someone who had “helped her a lot.”

After ensuring the woman’s decision was voluntary and that she understood its consequences, the court declared the proceedings exhausted.

