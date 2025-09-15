Company director granted bail after pleading not guilty to assaulting former partner

A 37-year-old company director has been released on bail after pleading not guilty to assaulting and threatening his former partner during a string of incidents over the summer. The man cannot be named by court order.

The prosecution told the court the couple, who had been together for 13 years and share two children, separated following a turbulent relationship marred by alleged violence. The prosecution said the woman reported the accused on 10 September, handing over recordings of several incidents.

One episode allegedly occurred on 13 August, after the man was told by a mutual friend that the woman had had an affair five years earlier. The man, said to have been under the influence at the time, allegedly stormed into the house, insulted her, punctured a car tyre with a screwdriver, and assaulted her as she tried to leave.

The woman also reported an altercation during a holiday abroad at the end of August, when the accused allegedly attacked her after she took a wrong turn while driving. Another incident was reported on 29 August, when the accused allegedly threatened and insulted her.

When the man was arrested at his home, police discovered a hunting rifle stored on top of a wardrobe. While the prosecution confirmed that the weapon had not been used to threaten the woman, it was registered to an address in Qormi, in apparent breach of firearms regulations.

The rifle was exhibited in court.

The defence requested bail, insisting that the couple still cared for each other and that the man was “sad” about the incidents.

They denied claims of cocaine addiction and argued the accused was trustworthy and willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court.

Parte civile stated that their client was not opposing bail provided safeguards were in place. The prosecution objected, pointing out that the alleged victim had not yet testified.

The court ultimately upheld the bail request, ordering the man’s release against a €10,000 deposit and €30,000 personal guarantee. He must also sign the bail book three times a week. A protection order was issued in favour of the woman.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici presided.

Police inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Lawyers Mario and Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Anthea Bonnici Zammit appeared for the alleged victim.