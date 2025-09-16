Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in St Paul's Bay crash

A woman was seriously injured on Monday evening after the motorcycle she was riding on lost control and crashed in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said the accident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Triq San Pawl. A 44-year-old German man, who resides in St Julian’s, was riding a Voge300Rally motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle and fell.

A 44-year-old Japanese woman from Birkirkara was riding as a passenger. Both individuals received medical assistance at the scene, and the woman was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors certified her injuries as serious.

The motorcyclist was also treated but his condition was not specified.

Police investigations are ongoing.