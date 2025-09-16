menu

Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in St Paul's Bay crash

A woman was seriously injured on Monday evening when the motorcycle she was riding pillion crashed in St Paul’s Bay

nicole_meilak
16 September 2025, 9:42am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read

A woman was seriously injured on Monday evening after the motorcycle she was riding on lost control and crashed in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said the accident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Triq San Pawl. A 44-year-old German man, who resides in St Julian’s, was riding a Voge300Rally motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle and fell.

A 44-year-old Japanese woman from Birkirkara was riding as a passenger. Both individuals received medical assistance at the scene, and the woman was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors certified her injuries as serious.

The motorcyclist was also treated but his condition was not specified.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.