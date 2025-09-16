Bidnija road rage shooting: Inspector describes LESA vehicle damaged by gunfire

A police inspector described the Bidnija road rage crime scene on Tuesday, noting blood, bullet casings, and a LESA vehicle with a gunshot hole.

Mohamed Hamdan, 46, is accused of murdering Jean Paul Busuttil during a road rage incident in Bidnija in the early hours of 29 June.

Hamdan, who is also facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, threatening the victim’s relatives, wilful damage, recidivism and destroying evidence, already has a criminal history that includes an attempted murder charge in 2006 and assaults in 2011 and 2013.

Prosecutors allege that Hamdan shot Busuttil five times at close range while shouting: “I hope you die, you bastard.”

During Tuesday’s sitting, the court heard a series of LESA control room recordings linked to the incident. The first captured Busuttil himself calling for assistance and being reassured that units had been dispatched.

Subsequent recordings revealed escalating violence at the scene. In the final clip, a panicked LESA officer was heard shouting over the radio: “They are shooting. Stop. You’re going to kill him. Send an ambulance,” as gunfire rang out in the background.

A LESA representative testified that communication delays occurred because, at the time, officers had no direct line to police and had to request backup like ordinary citizens.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri described the crime scene, where bullet casings and bloodstains were found near two motorcycles and a LESA vehicle hit by gunfire. Busuttil’s Volvo was not on site, as he had been driven to hospital by his wife and mother-in-law. He later died at Mater Dei Hospital from massive blood loss caused by gunshot wounds to his leg and neck.

Hamdan was arrested at the scene. His son, who later told police he feared his father would “do something extravagant”, was also questioned.

Testimony indicated that after a minor collision with Busuttil’s car, Hamdan left the area, returned with a firearm, and opened fire.

Busuttil’s wife photographed the initial crash, capturing Hamdan in the background. Investigators later discovered 15 bullets hidden in a gym bag at Hamdan’s home. He reportedly told officers during the search: “There are bullets, good luck if you find them.”

Camilleri said Hamdan admitted to acting out of anger, citing frustrations over residence permits and repeated rejections of firearm licence applications.

The case was adjourned to 23 October. Attorney General lawyers Mauro Abela and Kaylie Bonett are prosecuting, while lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri, and David Farrugia Sacco are appearing for the victim’s family. Defence lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and Mario Mifsud are representing Hamdan. Magistrate Astrid May Grima is presiding.