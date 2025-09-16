Man granted bail after allegedly embezzling €1.1 million from former employers

A 39-year-old man was arraigned in court on Tuesday and was accused of embezzling €1.1 million in funds from the company where he worked as an accountant.

The man, whose identity was withheld by court order, is facing multiple charges of money laundering and embezzlement, making false declarations to a public authority, and forgery.

He was further charged with obtaining money by false pretences, misappropriation, computer misuse, and hindering a person from providing necessary information or evidence.

The alleged offences reportedly began in January 2023.

He was granted bail against a €30,000 deposit and a €60,000 personal guarantee. Additionally, the court issued a freezing order on his assets. A ban on the publication of the name of the company was also issued.

The prosecution was led by Police Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg, assisted by Attorney General lawyers Dejan Darmanin and Luigi Gulia. Defence lawyer Roberto Montalto appeared for the accused man. Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided.