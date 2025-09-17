52-year-old man from Żurrieq seriously injured in Żabbar traffic accident

A 52-year-old man from Żurrieq is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Triq il-Mina ta’ Hompesch, Żabbar, late last night.

The accident occurred at around 11:30pm in a parking area in the locality, when the victim was struck by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 26-year-old man from Kalkara.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations into the incident are still underway.