Insurance association wants tougher action against sober reckless driving

The Insurance Association Malta is calling on the government to go beyond drink-drug driving laws and clamp down on all forms of reckless driving.

“IAM strongly supports the Opposition’s call to ensure a strong message deterring abusive behaviour on our roads goes beyond drink-drug driving to include all motorists who kill or seriously injure others by their irresponsible driving,” Insurance Association Malta (IAM) director general Adrian Galea said.

Parliament on Tuesday began to debate amendments to Traffic Regulations Ordinance. Legal changes will see the introduction of tougher penalties and fines to deter irresponsible driving.

Addressing the House, Opposition spokesperson for Home Affairs Darren Carabott noted the bill does nothing to deter sober drivers from reckless driving that is seen every day on Maltese roads.

“Reckless driving kills. It doesn’t matter if you are drunk, high, or simply driving dangerously… the consequences are the same, and the law must reflect that,” IAM said on Wednesday.

Welcoming the government’s move to introduce random road testing as a “clear signal that protecting the lives of responsible road users is paramount,” IAM is urging the government to go further and adopt legislation that tackles every form of unsafe driving.

“For years, IAM has been advocating for stronger and more effective enforcement on our roads,” Galea added. “Enforcement is not about creating a police state; it is a consistent and unequivocal message in ensuring that those who abuse the rules face real consequences.”