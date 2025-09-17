Man acquitted of cannabis trafficking after court rules evidence insufficient

A man from San Ġwann has been acquitted of drug trafficking charges after the court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the cannabis in question was under his knowledge or control.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo delivered judgment on Wednesday in proceedings against Alnafouri Mohamad Nour, who had been accused of trafficking and aggravated possession of cannabis dating back to 15 March 2015.

Police from the drug squad had been conducting surveillance in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq when they flagged down a Chevrolet driven by the accused. The passenger, then still a minor, bolted from the car, clutching a beanie hat, before tearing open a bag and discarding what turned out to be cannabis.

The passenger later released a sworn statement admitting that some 30g of the cannabis was his, while another 20g were intended for Nour. He also described himself as a habitual user. Police, however, confirmed in court that no drugs were found on Nour or inside his car during the search. A separate search at his San Ġwann residence yielded cannabis traces and cigarette ends, but not in amounts capable of sustaining a trafficking charge.

When stopped, Nour was carrying around €1,500 in cash, which he told police he had borrowed from a friend to repair his vehicle.

The case ultimately turned on the passenger’s account. Although he had been summoned to testify, he refused to take the witness stand owing to his own pending proceedings. This meant the defence never had the opportunity to cross-examine him.

The magistrate cited European Court of Human Rights case law, holding that a conviction cannot rest solely or decisively on prior depositions made by a witness whom the accused was unable to examine. The court stressed that the sworn statement, in the absence of viva voce testimony, could not be given determinative weight.

With the statement excluded, the court found that the remaining evidence established only that the passenger had physical possession of the cannabis. There was no proof that the drugs were visible to Nour, that he exercised any form of control over them, or that he was even aware of their presence.

As a result, the court concluded that the prosecution had not discharged its burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt. Nour was therefore acquitted on all counts.

Lawyers Gianella Demarco and Charles Mercieca represented the accused.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo presided over the case.